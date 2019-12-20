The first official day of Winter will begin on Saturday.

The season will make its change Saturday night at 10:19.

Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year, meaning the least amount of sunlight.

On both Saturday and Sunday, the local area is projected for nine hours and forty minutes of daylight.

An advantage of reaching Winter Solstice, is that days start getting longer, and the amount of daylight begins to increase.

The area will remain in the Winter season until March 19th, when Spring officially arrives.