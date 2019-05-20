The First District baseball and softball tournament today has been moved to Hickman County High School in Clinton.

School officials in Fulton said the move was made necessary due to unplayable conditions at the fields in Fulton.

In baseball, Fulton County will play Carlisle County at 5:00, with Fulton City facing Hickman County at 6:30.

In softball, Fulton City will play Hickman County at 5:00, with Fulton County to face Carlisle County at 6:30.

The championship games will be played at Fulton on Tuesday.