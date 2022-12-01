First Farmers and Merchants Bank provides new scholarship to UT Martin

First Farmers and Merchants Bank, headquartered in Columbia, Tennessee, is partnering with UT Martin in the Banking Career Scholarship Program to provide UTM College of Business and Global Affairs students with an additional opportunity for scholarship dollars to support preparation for banking careers.

UTM sophomore Cheyenne Stewart, from Centerville, is the first recipient of this new scholarship provided by the partnership. The scholarship provides $2,000 for the sophomore year, $3,000 for the junior year, and $4,000 for the senior year.

The Banking Career Scholarship Program was formed with the intent to identify students and prepare them for opportunities in the banking industry. This program not only offers monetary awards but also trainings and internships at First Farmers and Merchants Bank.

Students interested in the scholarship must be enrolled at UT Martin with a major in the college of business and global affairs, must apply prior to their sophomore year and have a 2.5 GPA or higher. Also required are attendance at one financial services seminar per semester, participation in two summer internships with First Farmers and Merchants Bank before graduation, and completion of the university’s Commercial Banking 351 Course. The Horace and Sara Dunagan Chair of Excellence in Banking will help facilitate the required seminars and internships.