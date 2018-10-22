The first full week of early voting will take place this week in Tennessee.

In Obion County, 1,893 votes have been cast following three full days and one Saturday of voting.

Those going to the polls can vote for Governor, with the race featuring Republican Bill Lee and Democrat Karl Dean.

In the nationally watched race for Tennessee U.S. Senator, Republican Marsha Blackburn and Democrat Phil Bredesen are on the ballot.

8th District Republican Congressman David Kustoff is being opposed by Democrat Erika Stotts Pearson and Independent James Hart.

In the race for District 76 State Representative, Republican Andy Holt is being challenged by Democrat Deane Arganbright.

In Kenton, 11 candidates are on the ballot for six seats on the Board of Alderman, while the Town of Troy has seven candidates seeking five seats as Alderman.

In two contested races for Union City Councilman, incumbent Danny Leggett is being opposed by Jim Rippy in Ward 1, with incumbent Frank Tucker opposed by Cody Martin in Ward 4.

In the City of South Fulton, no qualified candidates for City Commissioner will appear on the ballot, but current Ward 2 Commissioner Terry Taylor and Ward 3 Commissioner Tommy Pruett have filed as write-in candidates.

Early voting at the Obion County Election Commission office takes place from 8:30 until 4:30 on Monday thru Friday, and from 9:00 until 12:00 this Saturday.

