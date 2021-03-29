First of Five Charged in Union City Sex Sting Pleads Guilty

The first of five people arrested, during an undercover sex sting in Union City, has pled guilty to an amended charge.

During General Sessions Court on Monday afternoon, 28 year old Abraham Labastida, of Murray, issued his plea to two counts of Class-A misdemeanor Patronizing Prostitution.

Labastida was represented in court by Union City attorney John Miles.

Charges against all five individuals, who had responded to internet advertisements seeking sex with minors, was a Class-B felony charge of Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts.

During her opening statement, Heard Critchlow, with the District Attorneys Office, said a review of the charges filed prompted an amendment.(AUDIO)

During his testimony through an interpreter to both Miles and Judge Jimmy Smith, Labastida said he had been in the country illegally for about seven years, and was living and working in Murray where he had family.

He currently has a hold by immigration authorities.

Following all discussion, Judge Smith made his decision to accept the plea.(AUDIO)

Court cases against three other men charged in the case are set in April, with one scheduled for May.