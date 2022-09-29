First-place Skyhawk Volleyball squad opens four-match homestand against defending OVC Champion SEMO

Two of the four remaining undefeated teams in the OVC volleyball standings square off this weekend as UT Martin hosts Southeast Missouri at Skyhawk Fieldhouse.

Coinciding with Homecoming weekend, the matches will take place Friday afternoon at 5:00 and Saturday morning at 11:00.

UT Martin (9-7) is flying high after a 3-0 start to league play, marking the fifth time in school history that the Skyhawks have won their first three OVC decisions. In matches against Tennessee State and Little Rock last week, Karen Scanlon led UT Martin in points (50.0, 3.85 per set) while Logan Wallick posted team-highs in kills (47, 3.62 per set) and attack percentage (.347). Haeleigh Paulino dished out 95 assists (7.31 per set) for an offense that hit .254 over 13 sets. Mia Saenz (six service aces), Kambree Lucas (46 digs, 3.54 per set) and Angel Baylark (14 blocks, 1.08 per set) also guided the Skyhawks, whose .562 overall winning percentage is the best in the OVC.

On the season, Wallick ranks fourth in the OVC in both hitting percentage (.300) and kills (3.04 per set) while Scanlon (2.95 kills per set) and Paulino (6.80 assists per set) also rank fifth in their respective statistical categories. Baylark’s 1.09 blocks per set average is the fourth-best mark in the OVC.

Last season against the Redhawks, Scanlon piled up 27 kills on a .284 hitting percentage and 28 digs in a pair of double-doubles. Paulino also collected a pair of double-doubles (46 assists, 29 digs) last fall against SEMO while Kayla Carrell has traditionally played well against the Redhawks – reaching double-digit digs in three of her five career matches.

This matchup pits a pair of contrasting styles. The Skyhawks rank first in the OVC in hitting percentage (.208), kills (12.54 per set) and service aces (1.92 per set, eighth nationally) while SEMO tops the league in opponent hitting percentage (.179) and digs (16.11 per set). In league play, the Redhawks have been even better defensively, accounting for a .125 opponent attack percentage and 20.25 digs per set.

SEMO (7-7, 2-0 OVC) is coming off a pair of home victories over Tennessee State, sweeping the Tigers last Friday before a five-set triumph on Saturday. Zoey Beasley piled up team-highs of 31 kills (3.88 per set) to guide the Redhawks offensively while Tara Beilsmith registered a team-best 43 digs (5.38 per set). Beilsmith has won three of the five OVC Defensive Player of the Week awards so far in 2022, ranking seventh nationally with a 5.48 digs per set average. In six career matches against UT Martin, Beilsmith has tallied 124 digs (5.17 per set).

Friday’s match will be streamed live on ESPN+.