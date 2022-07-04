First Possible Case of Monkeypox in Kentucky Has Been Detected

Public health officials have announced the first probable case of monkeypox in Kentucky has been identified in a Jefferson County resident.

Initial testing was completed at the Kentucky Department for Public Health Division of Laboratory Services, with confirmatory testing pending at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Reports said the patient remains isolated, and health officials are working to identify anyone the patient may have had close contact with while infectious.

Monkeypox typically begins with flu-like illness, including fever and swelling of the lymph nodes about five to 21 days after exposure, followed by a rash or lesions one to three days later.

The rash or lesions are often painful and typically begin on the face, but may occur on any part of the body.

The illness typically lasts for two to four weeks, with people considered infectious from the time that symptoms start until all lesions have healed.

As of June 23rd, the CDC reports 173 monkeypox cases have been identified in 24 U.S. states.