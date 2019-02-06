An ordinance to create provisions governing recreational vehicle parks in Union City had a first reading on Tuesday night.

Council members heard discussion during a public hearing, with City Manager Kathy Dillon explaining zoning rules and regulations pertaining to establishing RV parks in the city.

Mayor Terry Hailey and Ms. Dillon spoke about the proposal during the hearing.

Planning and Codes Director Jim Temple also said eligible sites for the RV Parks could be at Green Acres Mobile Home Park and on Bethlehem Road.