The First Region basketball tournament will get underway this week at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State.
In boys play starting tonight:
Fulton County plays Murray High – 6:00
McCracken County plays Graves County – 7:45
Tuesday night:
Mayfield plays Marshall County – 6:00
Carlisle County plays Paducah Tilghman – 7:45
Semi-finals will be played on Friday.
In girl’s play Wednesday:
Murray High plays Mayfield – 6:00
Carlisle County plays Paducah Tilghman – 7:45
Thursday:
McCracken County plays Marshall County – 6:00
Hickman County plays Graves County – 7:45
Semi-finals will be played on Monday.