The First Region basketball tournament will get underway this week at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State.

In boys play starting tonight:

Fulton County plays Murray High – 6:00

McCracken County plays Graves County – 7:45

Tuesday night:

Mayfield plays Marshall County – 6:00

Carlisle County plays Paducah Tilghman – 7:45

Semi-finals will be played on Friday.

In girl’s play Wednesday:

Murray High plays Mayfield – 6:00

Carlisle County plays Paducah Tilghman – 7:45

Thursday:

McCracken County plays Marshall County – 6:00

Hickman County plays Graves County – 7:45

Semi-finals will be played on Monday.