The boys First Region Basketball Tournament will begin tonight at Murray State University.

In Game 1, Carlisle County will take on Paducah Tilghman at 5:30, with Murray High facing Mayfield in the second game at 8:00.

On Tuesday night, Fulton County will face McCracken County at 5:30, and Graves County will play Marshall County at 8:00.

The winners will advance to the semi-finals on Friday night.