Union City and South Fulton will honor those who have served, or continue to serve their communities today.

At tonight’s football games in both Union City and South Fulton, “First Responders Night” will be held, with free admission for those who dedicate their lives to helping others.

This includes police, fire, ambulance and Air-Evac personnel.

At South Fulton, veterans of armed services will also receive free admission to the game.

Golden Tornadoes football coach Darren Bowling said the night was a way to express appreciation, and to show how much they, and their services are valued.

Game time at Union City and South Fulton is 7:00.