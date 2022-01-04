First woman, Paducah native, to command USS Constitution, aka Old Ironsides

BOSTON (AP) — A woman is taking over as the U.S.S. Constitution’s commanding officer for the first time in the legendary warship’s 224-year history.

The Navy announced Tuesday that Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell is scheduled to assume command of the ship often called Old Ironsides at an on-board ceremony January 21.

Farrell is a native of Paducah, Kentucky, and a 2004 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy.

The Constitution is based at Boston’s Charlestown Navy Yard and is the world’s oldest commissioned warship still afloat.

Farrell will relieve Cmdr. John Benda. He has led the ship’s crew since February 2020.