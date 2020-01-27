The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission held its first meeting of the year, with discussion on chronic wasting disease, next year’s waterfowl and migratory hunting seasons, and Asian carp.

TWRA’s Chronic Wasting coordinator, Chuck Yoest, reported 648 positive tested deer in the seven county unit since the first detection in December of 2018.

Yoest also reported a decrease in deer harvest this past season in the Unit CWD counties.

A preview of changes to the upcoming waterfowl and migratory game bird hunting seasons included discussion on changing crow hunting season to add more dates in January and February.

The TWRA is also proposing two days of waterfowl hunting for veteran and military personnel, similar to youth waterfowl hunting days.

And, TWRA Fisheries Chief Frank Fiss provided an update on new federal funding for the control of Asian carp.

In response to market prices, Fiss proposed a price increase for TWRA’s Asian Carp Harvest Incentive Program for the remainder of fiscal year 2020.