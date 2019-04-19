The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission is holding its April meeting in Henry County at the Holly Fork Shooting Complex near Paris.

Committee meetings will start Thursday, April 25 at 1:00 while the regular commission meeting is Friday morning at 9:00.

TWRA Fisheries Division chief Frank Fiss will present information on the agency teaming with commercial fishermen to remove Asian carp from Tennessee waterways through the Asian Carp Harvest Incentive Program (ACHIP). In the past six months, more than 600,000 pounds of fish have been removed. Fiss will also discuss the support from congressional representatives, the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, and the Mississippi Interstate Cooperative Resources Association.

Deer Management Program leader James Kelly will share a concept being considered for hunting regulations for CWD (chronic wasting disease) positive and high-risk counties.