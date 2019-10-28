Members of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission heard updates on chronic wasting disease during their meeting in Hardeman County.

TWRA Chronic Wasting Coordinator Chuck Yoest told members that Crockett and Gibson County are now classified as “high-risk” areas.

Yoest said 17 positive deer have been detected during the 2019-20 deer season thus far, and the combined total, including those from last season, is 203.

Due to the continued increase in the diseased deer, Yoest spoke of a policy change by privately-owned landfills operators in southwest Tennessee.

The change now includes no deer being accepted at these facilities.