Fishing Derby set for Saturday in Martin

Local youth have the opportunity to catch the big one this weekend with the annual Fishing Derby at the Martin Recreation Complex lake.

The Fishing Derby is Saturday from 8:00 until noon and is open to youth 18 and younger.

Registration is open from 7:45 until 9:00 with the fishing beginning at 10:00.

Participants should bring a pole, bait, bucket or stringer, lawn chair, and something to drink.

The Martin Kiwanis Club will present several awards in four age divisions.

The Martin Parks and Recreation Fishing Derby is sponsored by the Martin Kiwanis Club, TWRA, and Weakley County Prevention Coalition.