Five applicants considered for Tennessee judicial opening

The Tennessee Supreme Court says five applicants are being considered for an opening in the Court of Criminal Appeals Western Section.

The opening was created by the retirement of Judge Alan E. Glenn.

The applicants are Donald H. Allen, of Jackson, and Kyle Atkins, of Humboldt, who are both circuit judges for the 26th District ; John W. Campbell, of Memphis, a criminal court judge for the 30th District; Vicki S. Snyder, of Paris, the Henry County general sessions and juvenile court judge; and Robert W. Wilson, of Memphis, a Tennessee assistant attorney general.

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will hold a public hearing on November 10th to consider the candidates and will forward three names to Governor Bill Lee.