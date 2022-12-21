Five Charged With Illegally Guiding Hunters and Using Bait in Western Kentucky

Four people from West Kentucky, and one from New Jersey, have been fined for charges of illegally guiding hunters and illegally using bait.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife reports said a Calloway County judge issued fines of $70,000 for 135 guilty pleas.

Reports said 64 year old Carl Doron, of Murray, and four of his employees at Snipe Creek Outfitters, issued the pleas on December 13th.

Doron pled guilty to 97 charges in the case, with 54 year old Jeffrey Ort, of Blairstown, New Jersey, pleading to 17 charges.

72 year old Jerry Smith, of Murray, plead on nine counts, with 23 year old Tyler Mitchell pleading to six counts and 51 year old John Sullivan, of Almo, pleading guilty to four counts.

Each was charged with guiding without a license, with Doron additionally charged with baiting deer in a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone.

Doran received a $50,500 fine and 360-day jail sentence that will be waived if he meets conditional discharge requirements.

Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources uncovered the violations during an investigation into illegal guiding in Western Kentucky.