On Monday, the Commonwealth of Kentucky reported their worst day of positive cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Reports showed 4,151 cases were recorded, which included a record 35 deaths.

The top reporting positive cases in the state came from eight counties, which included McCracken.

Also on Monday, Western Kentucky reported deaths, that included a 75 year old man in Calloway County, a 95 year old woman in Graves County, a 76 year old woman in Marshall County, along with two men ages 59 and 64 in McCracken County.