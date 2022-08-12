Five female legends to be inducted into UT Martin Athletics Hall of Fame in conjuction with 50-year anniversary of Title IX

The UT Martin Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 has been announced as five former student-athletes will officially be inducted at the 39th annual Letter Winner’s Breakfast on Saturday, October 1.

Andreika Jackson (women’s basketball, 2003-07), Chelsea Jones Farmer (softball, 2009-12), Heather Kea Cumbee (volleyball, 2000-03), Mariah Klenke-Blount (soccer, 2011-14) and Jodie Tiley (tennis, 2009-12) comprise the Class of 2022.

A Decatur, Ga. native, Jackson was a three-time All-Ohio Valley Conference performer (first team, second team and All-Freshman). She is the only player in program history to amass at least 1,000 points, 700 rebounds, 150 assists, 100 steals and 400 free throws made as she ranked in the school’s top-five in points (1,377), rebounds (720) and free throws made (417) at the conclusion of her career. She posted averages of 13.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor.

Farmer was OVC Pitcher of the Year, OVC Tournament Most Valuable Player, All-OVC first team and a National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region honoree in 2012, shattering seven school records as a senior. The Tullahoma, Tenn. native still ranks first in school history in wins (56), games started (91), innings pitched (555.1) and strikeouts (476). She was an integral member of four combined OVC championships in her career, helping UT Martin to its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 2009.

Hailing from Chesterfield, Mo., Cumbee was a two-time All-OVC recipient – nabbing All-Newcomer and honorable mention accolades. To this day, she ranks fourth in program history in kills (1,132) and digs (1,234) as she is one of just three players in school history to record at least 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs in a career. She was a key member of back-to-back OVC championship squads in 2001-02, helping guide the Skyhawks to their first-ever NCAA Tournament berth in 2002.

Klenke-Blount was a two-time All-OVC first team honoree and the 2012 OVC Tournament MVP (one of only two players in school history to hold that title). She still ranks first in UT Martin history in saves (346) and victories (43) while ranking second all-time with 21 shutouts. The Highland, Ill. native was an important member of a program that won four combined OVC titles in a three-year span, leading the Skyhawks to their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 2011.

Tiley came to UT Martin from Cambridge, England and left a lasting impact on the tennis program, becoming the first player in OVC history to win both Freshman of the Year (2009) and Player of the Year (2012) accolades in a career. She was a two-time All-OVC first team selection, capturing 111 combined victories while winning nearly 75 percent of her matchups against league rivals with a 50-17 record. She helped lead the Skyhawks to the 2011 OVC regular season championship.