Five finalists selected for next president of Dyersburg State Community College

Five finalists have been selected for the next president of Dyersburg State Community College.

The finalists were selected by a Tennessee Board of Regents Search Advisory Committee to take over the position following the retirement of longtime president Karen Bowyer on December 31st.

The five finalists are:

Dr. Scott Cook, provost of Madisonville Community College in Madisonville, Kentucky

Dr. Christopher A. Daniel, vice president of institutional effectiveness at Southern Crescent Technical College in Griffin, Georgia

Dr. David Forester, vice president of administrative services and chief financial officer at Halifax Community College in Weldon, North Carolina

Dr. Youlanda L. Jones, president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Covington, Ripley, and Newbern

Dr. Jan Reid-Bunch, vice president of Dyersburg State Community College

As part of the selection process, the finalists will participate in campus visits – including forums with campus groups and the public – on October 27th, 28th, and 29th, and November 1st and 2nd.

After the campus visits, Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings will gather input from the campus communities and forums and meet with the finalists to select one candidate for nomination to the Board of Regents. The Board will appoint the next president, during a special called meeting that will be scheduled soon.