A completed accident report shows five people were injured in a three vehicle accident on I-24 Monday evening in McCracken County.

Just after 6:30, reports showed 32 year old Whitney Barnes, of Dodge City, Kansas, struck a guard rail with her 2016 Dodge Ram truck.

Ms. Barnes truck then swerved into the path of a semi-tractor trailer truck driven by 54 year old Robert Rutherford, of Centerville, Tennessee.

After striking the semi-tractor trailer truck, Ms. Barnes then collided with a 2014 Volkswagen Routan operated by 43 year old Dewayne Visser, of Paducah.

Police reports said all three drivers, and two passengers, were transported to a Paducah hospital for injuries.

Following the crash, the westbound lanes of I-24 were closed for almost five hours to clean up the large debris field.