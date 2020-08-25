Five people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon on Skyhawk Parkway in Martin.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says the accident happened just after 4:00 when 18-year-old Zoey Alivia Sims, of Williston, Tennessee, driving a 2013 Chevy Camaro, turned left from Gardner Hynds Road onto Skyhawk Parkway in front of a 2013 Dodge Journey, driven by 73-year-old Bonnie S. Arrington, of Union City.

Both Sims and Arrington were transported by Martin EMS to Volunteer Hospital.

Three passengers in Sims’ car, 18-year-old Rachel Lynn Dugan, of Sparta, 18-year-old Austin Hunter Thompson, of New Johnsonville, and 18-year-old Dionte Anthony Markell Chandler, of Knoxville, also received minor injuries in the crash.

Fuqua says all occupants were wearing their seat belts.