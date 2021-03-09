Five Men Booked Into Obion County Jail Following Sex Attempts With Minors

A multiple law enforcement investigation, including the Obion County Sheriff’s Office and Union City Police Department, has lead to the arrests of five men seeking sex from minors.

The undercover operation involved Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Unit, Department of Homeland Security and the 27th District Attorney General’s Office.

The two-day investigation began Friday, and was aimed at individuals seeking commercial sex acts with minors.

Arrested during the operation was 52 year old Lewis Harris of Memphis; 31 year old Kevin Jackson of Paducah; 28 year old Abraham Labastida of Murray; 44 year old Shannon Palmer of Union City and 54 year old Eddie Robbins of Paris.

Each was charged with two counts of trafficking for commercial sex act, with Harris contributing additionally charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and Robbins charged with introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

All five were taken to the Obion County Jail with bonds set at $10,000.