Five Northwest Tennessee cities awarded Downtown Improvement Grants

Five Northwest Tennessee cities have been awarded Downtown Improvement Grants from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

A total of 14 communities will be receiving funding through the grants totaling $1.85 million dollars.

Grants were awarded to organizations that illustrated the need for improvements and the ability to execute an effective design plan for building facades, wayfinding signage, courtyards, gateways and streetscapes in Tennessee Downtowns and Main Street communities.

Northwest Tennessee communities receiving $150,000 dollar grants include: Alamo in Crockett County; Humboldt and Trenton in Gibson County; and Paris in Henry County.

Tiptonville in Lake County is receiving at $34,400 dollar grant.

To be eligible, communities had to submit applications and be a designated Tennessee Downtowns or Main Street community.