Five Obion County Students Recognized for Christmas Ornaments

Five Obion County students were recognized for their home-made Christmas ornaments.

Lake Road Elementary third grader Presley Hines, Black Oak fourth grader Gunner Ray and first grader Cooper Ray, Union City Elementary third grader Elly Grace Davis and Kindergarten student Hunter Thomas, of Hillcrest, were all recognized at the “Lighting of the Christmas Tree” on Thursday night.

The ornaments made by the students now hang on the Christmas Tree on the courthouse square.