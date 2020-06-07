The Dyersburg Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that injured five people.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says just after 2:00 Sunday morning, officers responded to the American Legion on Grant Street in reference to a shooting inside the club. When officers arrived, they found three men and two women suffering gunshot wounds, with some shot multiple times.

Isbell says all five were airlifted to hospitals in Nashville and Memphis. The victims were reportedly in their 20s and 30s and are from Dyersburg, Union City, Tiptonville, and Ridgely.

Investigators say no motive has been established at this time and urge anyone with any information to call the Dyersburg Police Department.