Five Skyhawks garner postseason All-Conference softball honors

Five UT Martin softball players were recognized for their impressive campaigns by garnering postseason recognitions from the OVC.

Junior outfielder Shyanne Sheffield was the lone Skyhawk named to the All-OVC first team while junior infielder Kallie Pickens was joined by the outfield duo of sophomore Kaci Fuller and graduate Paige Clark on the All-OVC second team. Meanwhile, redshirt-sophomore Avry Blume was tabbed to the All-Newcomer squad.

The Skyhawks four All-OVC selections ranked as the second-most all-conference selections by a team this season – trailing only league champion Murray State – as voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

A native of Tullahoma, Sheffield improved upon her All-Newcomer selection in 2021 and elevated to the All-OVC first team after a dominant league campaign in which she posted the second-highest batting average (.486) and on base percentage (.531) in OVC-play. Overall, she posted a .379 batting average with 37 runs scored, 47 hits, five doubles, one triple, three home runs and 28 RBIs in a stellar year. In addition to drawing 15 walks and swiping all seven of her stolen base attempts, she posted a .447 on-base percentage while slugging .508. Additionally, she is currently riding both a 19-game on-base streak and a 15-game hitting streak into the OVC Softball Championship while tallying 14 multi-hit outings on the season.

Sheffield currently ranks in the top-10 in eight OVC-only statistical categories including batting average (.486, second), on-base percentage (.531, second), OPS (1.166, fourth), hits (36, fourth), RBIs (21, sixth), slugging percentage (.635, sixth), runs scored (21, seventh) and total bases (47, 10th).

Hailing from Jackson, Pickens has used 2022 as a breakout campaign en route to All-OVC second team honors. The three-year starter at the hot corner has posted a .349 batting average with 32 runs scored, 53 hits, 16 doubles, two triples and five home runs while driving in a team-high 38 RBIs. Along with drawing nine walks, she has posted a .380 on-base percentage and slugged .579 on the way to a career-best .959 OPS. In addition to leading the team with 23 extra base hits, she has notched 14 multi-hit contests and recorded 11 games with multiple RBIs – including four games with at least three RBIs.

Pickens currently ranks in the top-10 in six OVC-only statistical categories including fielding percentage (1.000, first), triples (two, second), total bases (51, sixth), batting average (.385, sixth), slugging percentage (.630, seventh) and hits (31, 10th). She also ranks third in total doubles (16) and sixth in total RBIs (38).

Garnering her second All-OVC honor in as many years, Fuller hit both near the top of the Skyhawk lineup and the OVC leaderboard all season. She notched a .386 batting average with 32 runs scored, 59 hits, five doubles, two triples, three home runs and 20 RBIs. Along with her 10 walks and five steals, she boasted a .423 on-base percentage while slugging .503 on the year to post a .926 OPS. The Huntingdon native leads the team with 18 multi-hit contests and is currently riding a 10-game on-base streak heading into the OVC Softball Championship.

Fuller currently ranks in the top-10 in the OVC in batting average (.386, sixth), hits (59, seventh) and sacrifice flies (three, ninth) while also ranking amongst league leaders in conference play in fielding percentage (1.000, first), hits (32, seventh) and batting average (.360, eighth).

Earning the third All-OVC accolade of her decorated career, Clark continues to leave her stamp on program history by becoming just the seventh Skyhawk to earn a third all-conference honor. She posted a .321 batting average with 42 runs scored, 53 hits, seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 20 RBIs. Along with drawing 14 walks and swiping a team-high 24 stolen bases, she only struck out eight times in 165 at bats. The Lafayette native boasts a .401 on-base percentage while slugging .455 for a season OPS of .856. She posted a season-long 16 game hitting streak early in the season while boasting 16 multi-hit efforts.

A five-year starter for the Skyhawks, Clark currently ranks in the career top-10 in nine categories including steals (94, second), hits (218, fourth), runs scored (133, fourth), batting average (.341, fifth), games played (221, sixth), triples (eight, sixth), at bats (639, seventh), on-base percentage (.393, eighth) and total bases (278, 10th). She also ranks amongst the OVC leaders this season in steals (24, third), runs scored (42, fourth), triples (three, fourth), hit by pitch (eight, fifth) and at bats (165, 10th).

Hailing from Belvidere, Illinois, Blume earned a spot on the All-Newcomer squad after starting 47 games in her first season in a Skyhawk uniform. The Bradley transfer boasted a .287 batting average with 21 runs scored, 39 hits, five doubles, one triples, four home runs and 28 RBIs. Along with drawing six walks and swiping five stolen bases, she posted a .327 on-base percentage while slugging .426. Starting the majority of her games in the outfield, she tallied eight multi-hit games while her best outing came against Austin Peay when she went 3-for-4 with six RBIs on April 30.

The Skyhawks will open their quest for a third OVC Softball Championship title on Wednesday when entering the field as the third seed and taking on the winner of the Game 1 matchup between #6 seed Tennessee Tech and #7 seed Eastern Illinois.

First pitch from Choccolocco Park is scheduled for 3:00 and will be broadcast on ESPN+.