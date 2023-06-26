Five Skyhawks named to OVC’s 75th Anniversary Women’s Basketball Team

The 2022-23 academic year marked the 75th anniversary of the OVC, which began in 1948 and currently ranks as the eighth-oldest Division I Conference.

As part of the celebration of the storied accomplishments of the League, a Committee working in conjunction with current and former schools, captured the “best-of-the-best” in each sport and celebrate the top athletes in league history with 75th Anniversary Teams across all OVC sports. A similar listing was compiled during the 40th and 50th anniversaries of the league.

The Skyhawks were responsible for five recipients on the OVC 75th Anniversary Team for the sport of women’s basketball – including two UT Martin Athletics Hall of Famers.

Heather Butler (2010-14)

Heather Butler (2010-14) helped the Skyhawk women’s basketball program reach unprecedented heights, pouring in 2,865 career points – which ranks as the most in OVC history and was 16th on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list. A four-time All-OVC first team selection and 2014 OVC Player of the Year, she guided UT Martin to 87 victories and four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. She scored in double-figures in all 129 games of her career (the second-longest streak in NCAA history) and tied an NCAA record with 392 three-pointers during her illustrious career. The Medina, Tennessee native became the first-ever OVC player to earn a spot on a WNBA roster when she played for the San Antonio Stars in 2014. She was later inducted into the UT Martin Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.

Ashia Jones (2013-15)

Jones helped the team to back-to-back OVC championships in 2013-14 and 2014-15, including the program’s only undefeated campaign in 2014-15. Tabbed an All-American and All-Region performer along with earning National Mid-Major Player of the Year honors by College Sports Madness, Jones led the OVC and ranked fourth in the country with 23.4 points per game while adding 5.7 rebounds during a record-setting sophomore campaign. The Covington, Tennessee native broke the program’s single-season scoring record with 772 points and field goals record (287) while being tabbed the 2015 OVC Player of the Year. The two-time All-OVC selection finishes her career with 1,178 points and 383 rebounds in two seasons.

Jasmine Newsome (2010-14)

At the forefront of the Skyhawks’ 2010-14 success in women’s basketball was Newsome, who was a four-time All-OVC first team selection, two-time OVC Player of the Year and three-time OVC Defensive Player of the Year. Starting in all 131 games of her career, she became the school’s first Associated Press All-American in 2013, helping lead UT Martin to its first four NCAA Tournament appearances. The Millington, Tennessee native was inducted into the UT Martin Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019 and ranks only behind teammate Heather Butler in all-time scoring (2,566 points) at the OVC level while setting the Skyhawk school record with 681 career assists.

Chelsey Perry (2017-21)

Perry wrapped up her illustrious career by leading the program to back-to-back regular season titles in 2019-20 and 2020-21 while also garnering OVC Player of the Year honors. The WBCA Coaches’ All American and Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year finalist rattled off an OVC record 13 Player of the Week honors while also garnering a pair of National Mid-Major Player of the Week selections. Along with leading the OVC in scoring as both a junior and senior, she made national waves in 2019-20 when she ranked first in the country in field goals made (286) and finished second in total points scored (740). The Middleton, Tennessee native became the first-ever Skyhawk selected in the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever in 2021 and left UT Martin as the program’s all-time leader in blocks (228) while ranking in the top-five in points (1,963), field goals made (733) and rebounds (768).

Kevin McMillan (2009-Present)

Through 14 seasons at UT Martin, McMillan has transformed the Skyhawks program into a powerhouse by winning 10 OVC championships – including six regular season crowns and four tournament titles. The Skyhawks reached the postseason in six consecutive seasons and nine seasons overall with appearances in the NCAA Tournament four times (2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014) while earning a bid to the Women’s NIT (2015, 2016, 2018, 2020 (canceled) and 2021) five times. Additionally, the program has recorded eight 20-win seasons with the Skyhawks posting a 265-177 record under McMillan, including a 178-63 mark in conference play. His 265 victories rank as the third-highest win total in OVC history, as he accounts for four OVC Coach of the Year awards.

Below is a listing of the top women’s basketball student-athletes and coaches in OVC history.

Women’s Basketball

Kendra Appling, Tennessee State (2005-09)

Brooke Armistead, Austin Peay (1999-03)

Priscilla Blackford, Morehead State (1980-83)

Dorothy Bowers, Youngstown State (1984-88)

Chynna Bozeman, Morehead State (2008-11)

Kandi Brown, Morehead State (2002-04)

Heather Butler, UT Martin (2010-14)

Shronda Butts, SIUE (2012-16)

Pam Chambers, Tennessee Tech (1976-80)

Emily Christian, Tennessee Tech (2003-06)

Allison Clark, Tennessee Tech (1999-02)

Angie Cox, Eastern Kentucky (1988-92)

Sonya Daugherty, Southeast Missouri (2005-09)

Shanika Freeman, Jacksonville State (2003-05)

Rachel Galligan, Eastern Illinois (2006-09)

Tasha Gales, Morehead State (2001-03)

Jaree Goodin, Eastern Kentucky (1989-93)

Lisa Goodin, Eastern Kentucky (1980-84)

Tiasha Gray, Austin Peay (2012-15)

Amber Guffey, Murray State (2006-09)

Gerlonda Hardin, Austin Peay (2000-04)

Ellie Harmeyer, Belmont (2016-20)

Jerilynn Harper, Tennessee Tech (1979-82)

Ashar Harris, Morehead State (2009-12)

Ashley Haynes, Austin Peay (2002-06)

Ashley Nichole Hayes, Murray State (2006-09)

Janet Holt, Tennessee Tech (1998-02)

Ke’Shunan James, Murray State (2015-18)

Alex Jones, Eastern Kentucky (2009-13)

Almesha Jones, Morehead State (2011-15)

Ashia Jones, UT Martin (2013-15)

Katie Kelly, Eastern Kentucky (2000-04)

Brianna Lawrence, Tennessee State (2012-16)

Lachelle Lyles, Southeast Missouri (2005-07)

Darby Maggard, Belmont (2016-19)

Kim Mays, Eastern Kentucky (1992-95)

Sally McCabe, Belmont (2015-18)

Jennifer McFall, Middle Tennessee (1981-84)

Teresa McNair, Eastern Kentucky (1999-03)

Angela Moorehead, Tennessee Tech (1988-91)

Adrianna Murphy, Southeast Missouri (2015-19)

Donna Murphy, Morehead State (1976-80)

Jasmine Newsome, UT Martin (2010-14)

Ta’Kenya Nixon, Eastern Illinois (2010-13)

Pam O’Connor, Eastern Illinois (2002-05)

Sabina Oroszova, Eastern Illinois (2012-15)

Chelsey Perry, UT Martin (2017-21)

Brittany Pittman, Morehead State (2007-09)

Chrissy Roberts, Eastern Kentucky (1996-98)

Joi Scott, Murray State (2003-07)

Diane Seng, Tennessee Tech (1996-00)

Paige Smith, Austin Peay (1999-03)

Sheila Smith, Murray State (1985-86, 1988-89)

Donna Stephens, Morehead State (1978-82)

Cheryl Taylor, Tennessee Tech (1983-87)

Tesia Thompson, Southeast Missouri (2017-21)

Roschlele Vaughn, Tennessee Tech (1990-92))

Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois (2019-23)

Kim Webb, Middle Tennessee (1983-86)

Michelle Wenning, Murray State (1987-91)

Coaches of Note

Bart Brooks, Belmont

Susie Gardner, Austin Peay

Larry Joe Inman, Middle Tennessee/Eastern Kentucky/Tennessee State

Kevin McMillan, UT Martin

Marynell Meadors, Tennessee Tech

Teresa Phillips, Tennessee State

Bill Worrell, Tennessee Tech