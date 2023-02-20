Flags at Half-Staff in Kentucky Through Today

Flags in Kentucky remain at half-staff through today.

Governor Andy Beshear ordered the flags at all state buildings lowered to half-staff, in honor of two Tennessee National Guard pilots killed in the Blackhawk helicopter crash in Alabama last Wednesday.

One of the pilots, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, participated in search and rescue efforts following the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky in July of 2022.

Governor Beshear said the flag formation was to join with Tennessee, in honoring the lives and commitments made by the National Guard pilots for fellow Americans.