Flags at Half-Staff in Kentucky With Burial of Pearl Harbor Soldier in Paducah

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset today.

The flag formation is in honor of a Kentucky sailor, who was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, but whose remains were only identified last year.

21 year old Navy Fireman 2nd Class Hal Jake Allison, of Paducah, died in the attack on December 7th of 1941.

He was aboard the USS Oklahoma, when Japanese torpedo’s capsized the battleship.

The attack killed 429 crewmen aboard the ship.

Fireman Allison will be buried at the Maplelawn Park Cemetery in Paducah today.

Governor Beshear is also encouraging all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute of lowering the flag to honor Fireman Allison.