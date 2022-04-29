Flags Flying at Half-Staff Today for Fallen Kentucky Marine

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags to fly at half staff today, to honor a fallen Marine.

Chief Warrant Officer Two, Rollie Brandon Pennington of Louisville, died on active duty on April 9th.

Pennington was an Infantry Weapons Officer with the 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment of the 4th Marine Division based out of Ft. Sheridan, Illinois.

Funeral services for Chief Warrant Officer Pennington will take place today in Bardstown, with flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.