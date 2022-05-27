Flags Placed at Hickman Cemetery in Advance of Memorial Day

American Legion members, volunteers and high school students joined together on Thursday to honor veterans in the Hickman city cemetery.

In recognition of Memorial Day on Monday, the annual placing of flags was held at burial markers of former armed service members.

Aubra Townsend American Legion Post 57 Commander Alan Craddock said they are responsible for approximately 1,000 flags placed at five local cemeteries.(AUDIO)

Craddock said continued efforts to recognize the veterans was very special to him, and the others who help place the flags.(AUDIO)

Photos of flags being placed in the Hickman cemetery have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.