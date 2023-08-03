Flash Flood Warning Issued by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Flash Flood Warning for these areas:

Northern Carroll County, Northeastern Gibson County, Southwestern Henry County, Obion County and Weakley County.

The Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 12:45.

At 9:38, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.

Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.