Flash Flood Warning Issued by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Flash Flood Warning for these areas:
Northern Carroll County, Northeastern Gibson County, Southwestern Henry County, Obion County and Weakley County.
The Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 12:45.
At 9:38, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.
Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.