Flash Flood Watch and Wind Advisory Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch and Wind Advisory.

The Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 7:00 on Tuesday night until midnight on Wednesday.

Counties in the watch area include Lake, Obion, Weakley, Dyer, Gibson and Henry, along with Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Calloway and McCracken County in Western Kentucky.

A Wind Advisory has been issued from 9:00 until 7:00 on Wednesday.

Counties in this advisory include Obion, Lake , Dyer and Lauderdale.