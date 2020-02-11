The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch until Thursday morning for all of Northwest Tennessee and Western Kentucky.

Weather Service officials say the possibility of one-to-two additional inches of rainfall Wednesday, on already saturated ground, could result in flooding of low lying areas, creeks, local rivers, and roadways.

Forecasts indicate rain to move out of the area on Thursday, with much colder temperatures Thursday night and Friday.

Forecasts again call for rain to move back into the area on Saturday night, which will linger into the new week.