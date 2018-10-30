The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch that covers most all of the Ken-Tenn area.

Beginning Wednesday night at 7:00 and continuing thru Thursday night at 7:00, the West Tennessee counties of Obion, Lake, Weakley, Dyer, Gibson and Carroll are included in the watch with the Western Kentucky counties of Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Calloway and McCracken.

Current projections call for a slow moving frontal system today thru Thursday, which will bring several waves of rain and a few thunderstorms.

Forecasters say local areas could receive up to four inches of rain during the period, with even higher amounts in some locations.

