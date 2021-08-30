August 30, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Flood-ravaged Humphreys County…

Flood-ravaged Humphreys County braces for Ida remnants

Flood-ravaged Humphreys County braces for Ida remnants

Ernest Hollis looks for items at his granddaughter’s house which was devastated by floodwaters, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in middle Tennessee days earlier and have resulted in multiple deaths, and missing people as homes and rural roads were also washed away. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Emergency workers and volunteers in Humphreys County are pushing to clean up as much debris as possible from recent deadly flooding before the remnants of Hurricane Ida threatened to interrupt recovery efforts with another dousing.

The Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency on Monday noted the possibility of localized flooding overnight and through Tuesday in Waverly and other areas hit hard by the August 21 flooding.

Authorities encouraged people to pick up tarps to covered their damaged property before the rain hits.

The agency also said the Waverly Department of Public Safety is monitoring the weather and will go into affected neighborhoods to announce should evacuations become necessary.

 

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology