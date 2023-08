Beulah Baptist Association in Union City is handling flood recovery efforts for those needing assistance.

Flood victims can fill out forms at the Beulah Baptist Association office on West Reelfoot Avenue Monday through Thursday from 8:30 to 4:30.

The deadline for flood victims to fill out an in-take form is Thursday, August 24th.

Anyone wishing to donate or volunteer to help with flood victim relief, can also report to the Beulah Baptist Association office.