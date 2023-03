The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Obion River near Obion.

The warning is in effect from this evening until further notice.

Forecasters say the river stage this morning was at 24-feet, which will increase above flood stage of 34-feet late this evening.

Reports indicate the river will continue its rise to 36.5-feet by Monday evening.

At 36-feet, flooding is occurring in Rives, with most crop land flooded near the river.