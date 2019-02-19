The National Weather Service has issued a “Flood Watch” for all of the Ken-Tenn area until early Thursday morning.

Forecasts call for rainfall amounts of two-to-four inches during the period, with possible higher amounts in some places.

This rainfall, combined with already saturated grounds, could lead to the risk of flash flooding in low-lying, poor drainage areas, along with water coverage on some roadways.

The National Weather Service also says a “Flood Warning” continues on the Obion River near Obion.

The current forecast calls for a river stage of 37.5 feet on Friday, which will be three-and-a-half feet over flood stage.