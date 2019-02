A Flood Watch remains in affect until Thursday morning at 6:00 for the Ken-Tenn area.

A Flood Warning is in affect until Saturday for the Obion River near Obion.

The river is expected to rise to 37.5 feet by Friday, which is three and a half feet over flood stage.

And a Flood Warning is in affect for the North Fork Obion River near Martin.

The river is expected to rise to 21-feet on Thursday, with is above the flood stage of 20-feet.