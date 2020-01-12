The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to flood waters on the Mississippi River.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says during the overnight hours Saturday, the river exceeded 44-feet, putting it higher than level where the ferry can operate.

On Sunday morning, the river was near 45.5 feet, but is expected to rise to 49.5-feet on Friday.

Ferry Captain Jeremy Newsom says the ferry is likely to remain closed until around January 23rd, but could be closed longer based on rainfall.