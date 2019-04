The Hickman-Dorena Ferry has closed due to rising floodwaters on the Mississippi River.

Based on the river forecast for the Cairo gauge, Captain Jeremy Newsom says the closure is likely to remain until around April 23rd.

The ferry will attempt to provide timely notice when service is able to resume.

The Hickman-Dorena Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.