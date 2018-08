A section of roadway is closed in Fulton County, due to heavy rains that fell last night.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY-94, West of Hickman, is covered with water from the 7-to-11 mile marker.

Barricades have been put into place.

Reports in and around the Hickman area indicate four to four-and-a-half inches of rain fell overnight.

Heavy rainfall also hit the Obion County area, with reports of up to and over three inches during last nights storms.

