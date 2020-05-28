Bass fishermen at Kentucky Lake should be seeing bigger catches in the future.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has partnered with a private group to stock additional pure Florida strain largemouth bass into the lake.

Reports said the stocking included approximately 300,000 young Florida strain bass, obtained from the American Sportfish Hatchery in Alabama.

The stockings took place Tuesday and again today in nine embayments in both Henry and Benton counties.

The objective of the project was to increase the presence of Florida genes in the population to produce larger bass.

Frank Fiss, Chief of Fisheries said hybrid bass have demonstrated greater growth potential than native bass, and the TWRA is hoping for similar success in Kentucky Lake.