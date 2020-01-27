A Florida man is awaiting extradition to Kentucky following the theft of money from a Paducah church.

Paducah police reports said an investigation indicated Vlad Dragos Baceanu, of Hollywood, was the person responsible for the theft.

An investigation began after church official reported checks taken from their mailbox, totaling more than $11,000 dollars.

Detectives learned the stolen checks had been cashed at an ATM in Hollywood, with Baceanu developed as the suspect.

An arrest warrant was issued for theft of mail matter, with Florida police taking him into custody.