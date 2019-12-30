A Florida man is being held in the Weakley County Jail after fleeing the scene of a violent accident on Highway 22 in Dresden Monday morning.

Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe told Thunderbolt Radio News Monday afternoon that 33-year-old Parrado Osvaldo, of West Palm Beach, Florida, is currently charged with Hit and Run and that more charges could be filed.

Chief Howe says the accident happened at the intersection of Highways 22 and 89 at Kountry Korner when Osvaldo, driving a semi-truck and trailer at an excessive speed, ran the red light and hit an SUV driven by 34-year-old Kelly Harrison, of Dresden.

Howe says the impact of the collision knocked the rear axle off the trailer, with Osvaldo leaving the scene and stopping at CVS Pharmacy to unhook the trailer from the semi-truck.

Osvaldo continued fleeing towards Greenfield where he was stopped by the Greenfield Police Department.

Meanwhile, Harrison was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, where she is currently listed in stable condition.

Chief Howe says the Tennessee Highway Patrol and other agencies are assisting in the investigation.