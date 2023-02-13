Florida Man Now Charged With Murder in Paducah Hotel Shooting

A Florida man is now charged with first degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Paducah on Saturday.

McCracken County Sheriff’s reports said 55 year old Robert Pannell, of Palm Coast, was issued the additional charge following the death of an employee at the Best Western hotel on John Puryear Drive.

Officers were called to the scene of an active shooter just before 10:00 on Saturday morning.

Reports said after assaulting a male and female on the parking lot, who could not provide a cigarette lighter, Pannell went into a hotel hallway and shot the female employee multiple times in the head and body.

Pannell was a guest at the hotel, with detectives currently investigating the reason for his actions and why he was in Paducah.

He was arrested at the scene on multiple charges, which includes first degree murder, four counts of wanton endangerment and multiple assault counts.

A photo of Robert Pannell has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.