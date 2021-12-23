Florida Volunteers Assisting in Recovery at Samburg

Assistance to help recovery efforts in Samburg has come in many different forms from several states.

This week, nine members of the Florida Methodist Conference made their way to the damaged area, assisting with chain saws and debris removal.

On Wednesday, the group of volunteers helped a local homeowner cover his damaged roof before the next rain arrives.

One of the Florida mission members, Scott Schroder, told Thunderbolt News about a request for assistance in the Obion County.(AUDIO)

Schroder was asked to describe his thoughts on arriving to the damaged area.(AUDIO)

Despite the long distance travel, and work involved, Schroder said it was a calling for himself and others to help those who were affected by the storm.(AUDIO)

Photos of the Florida Methodist Conference members at work can be seen on our website at thunderboltradio.com.